Mannheim SteamrollerFormed 1974
Mannheim Steamroller
1974
Mannheim Steamroller Biography (Wikipedia)
Mannheim Steamroller is an American Neoclassical new-age music group founded by Chip Davis that is known primarily for its Fresh Aire series of albums, which blend classical music with elements of new age and rock, and for its modern recordings of Christmas music. The group has sold 28 million albums in the U.S. alone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mannheim Steamroller Tracks
Carol of the Bells
Mykola Leontovych
Carol of the Bells
Carol of the Bells
