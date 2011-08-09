Eric BellThin Lizzy cofounder. Born 3 September 1947
Eric Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92264bc5-7dcf-437c-bcc0-447f3d5ca088
Eric Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Robin Bell (born 3 September 1947 in East Belfast, Northern Ireland) is a Northern Irish rock and blues musician, best known as a founder member and the original guitarist of the rock group Thin Lizzy. After his time in Thin Lizzy, he briefly fronted his own group before joining The Noel Redding Band in the mid-1970s. He has since released several solo albums and performs regularly with a blues-based trio, the Eric Bell Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Bell Performances & Interviews
Eric Bell Tracks
Sort by
Gloria
Eric Bell
Gloria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gloria
Last played on
Eric Bell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist