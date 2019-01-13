Mark MortonBorn 25 November 1972
Mark Morton
1972-11-25
Mark Morton Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Duane Morton (born November 25, 1972) is the lead guitarist of the American heavy metal band Lamb of God.
Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)
