Harold Butler
Harold Butler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92249b72-2c62-4846-9a9c-1b03dcd72837
Harold Butler Tracks
Sort by
Smile Orange Reggae (feat. Harold Butler)
The Crystalites
Smile Orange Reggae (feat. Harold Butler)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile Orange Reggae (feat. Harold Butler)
Last played on
Do It Anyday
Harold Butler
Do It Anyday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Anyday
Last played on
Africa On My Mind
Harold Butler
Africa On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Africa On My Mind
Last played on
Dedication rock
Harold Butler
Dedication rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dedication rock
Last played on
Do It Anyway You Wanna
Harold Butler
Do It Anyway You Wanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Anyway You Wanna
Last played on
Out of Bondage
Harold Butler
Out of Bondage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of Bondage
Last played on
Harold Butler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist