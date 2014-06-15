Stephen CollinsBorn 1 October 1947
Stephen Weaver Collins (born October 1, 1947) is an American actor and writer. He is known for playing Eric Camden on the long-running television series 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2007. Since then, Collins has played the roles of Dr. Dayton King on the ABC TV series No Ordinary Family and Dr. Gene Porter in the television series Revolution, father of Elizabeth Mitchell's character, Rachel Matheson. Before 7th Heaven, Collins was known for his role as Commander Willard Decker in the 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In 2014, Collins admitted to sexually abusing three different underage girls between 1973 and 1994.
Quartet for the End of Time
Olivier Messiaen
Quartet for the End of Time
Quartet for the End of Time
Last played on
That Feeling
Stephen Collins
That Feeling
That Feeling
Last played on
Rich and Happy Part 1
Stephen Collins
Rich and Happy Part 1
Rich and Happy Part 1
Last played on
