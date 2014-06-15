Stephen Weaver Collins (born October 1, 1947) is an American actor and writer. He is known for playing Eric Camden on the long-running television series 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2007. Since then, Collins has played the roles of Dr. Dayton King on the ABC TV series No Ordinary Family and Dr. Gene Porter in the television series Revolution, father of Elizabeth Mitchell's character, Rachel Matheson. Before 7th Heaven, Collins was known for his role as Commander Willard Decker in the 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In 2014, Collins admitted to sexually abusing three different underage girls between 1973 and 1994.