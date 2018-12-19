Valerie Teicher (born 4 October 1990), best known by her stage name Tei Shi, is a Colombian and Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer based in New York City. She released her first singles and music videos in 2013, also performing live for the first time at CMJ. Tei Shi released her debut extended play, Saudade, in November 2013, which Noisey described as a "layered masterpiece of melodies... expertly entwined vocal loops, and shivery sonics."

In 2014, she released two singles: "Adder(f)all" and a cover of Beyoncé's "No Angel". She was also a guest artist on the track "Holiest" by Glass Animals, an English indie rock band. Her second extended play, Verde, was released in 2015. Her debut album, Crawl Space, was released on March 31, 2017.