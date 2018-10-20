Whiskey Myers is an American Southern rock/Red Dirt/country group from Palestine, Texas composed of Cody Cannon (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Cody Tate (lead and rhythm guitar), John Jeffers (lead and rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Jeff Hogg (drums), and Jamey Gleaves (bass). In 2008, they signed with Smith Entertainment and released their debut album, Road of Life. Their second album, Firewater, was released by Wiggy Thump in 2011 and debuted in the Top 30 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, largely thanks to the single "Ballad of a Southern Man". On February 4, 2014, the album, Early Morning Shakes, was released and received mostly positive reviews. The new studio album, Mud, was released September 9, 2016 and is currently available.

The band started when friends Cody Cannon and Cody Tate began playing guitar together, inspired by the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings, and many other southern rock and country artists. After being joined by friend John Jeffers, they began calling themselves Lucky Southern. After playing together for a while, the three decided to start a more serious band. They enlisted friend Jeff Hogg to play drums, and asked Cannon's cousin Gary Brown to play bass (although he did not know how to play the instrument at the time). They began playing shows around their hometown and native state of Texas, slowly starting to build a following on the Texas/Red Dirt scene.