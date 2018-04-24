Jackie DavisBorn 13 December 1920. Died 2 November 1999
Jackie Davis
1920-12-13
Jackie Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie Davis (December 13, 1920 – November 2, 1999) was an American soul jazz singer, organist and bandleader. He is notable for his contributions in bringing the Hammond organ to the forefront of jazz and pop, preceding the better-known Jimmy Smith by several years.
Jackie Davis Tracks
Manana (Is Soon Enough For Me)
Jumpin' Jackie
Long Before I Knew You
I'd Love To Take Orders From You
Manana
What's The Trouble
It's The Talk Of The Town
Across The Alley From the Alamo
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
Just My Luck
Moonlight Becomes You
Would You like To Take A Walk?
Perfidia
Jackie Davis Links
