Ringo Deathstarr
Formed 2005
Ringo Deathstarr
2005
Ringo Deathstarr Biography (Wikipedia)
Ringo Deathstarr is an American shoegaze band from Austin, Texas, formed by singer/songwriter Elliott Frazier in 2007. The name of the band is a portmanteau of the Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and the Star Wars Death Star.
Ringo Deathstarr Tracks
Guilt
Ringo Deathstarr
Guilt
Guilt
Heart And Soul
Ringo Deathstarr
Heart And Soul
Heart And Soul
Drag
Ringo Deathstarr
Drag
Drag
Rip
Ringo Deathstarr
Rip
Rip
Burn
Ringo Deathstarr
Burn
Burn
Shadow
Ringo Deathstarr
Shadow
Shadow
Imagine Hearts
Ringo Deathstarr
Imagine Hearts
Imagine Hearts
So High
Ringo Deathstarr
So High
So High
Day Dreamy
Ringo Deathstarr
Day Dreamy
Day Dreamy
So High (Pick & Mix Contender)
Ringo Deathstarr
So High (Pick & Mix Contender)
Chloe
Ringo Deathstarr
Chloe
Chloe
Tambourine Girl
Ringo Deathstarr
Tambourine Girl
Tambourine Girl
Do It Every Time
Ringo Deathstarr
Do It Every Time
Do It Every Time
