House of Low Culture
Formed 2000
House of Low Culture
2000
House of Low Culture Biography (Wikipedia)
House of Low Culture is a musical project which is fronted by Aaron Turner, and includes other members of the band Isis. The ensemble also includes Stephen O'Malley from Sunn O))) and Luke Scarola from Old Man Gloom. It is named after a song by Isis from their Sawblade EP.
House of Low Culture Tracks
Inappropriate Body (extract)
