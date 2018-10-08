James Bennett Lancelot (born 2 December 1952) was Master of the Choristers, and Cathedral Organist at Durham Cathedral from 1985. He retired in 2017 and was appointed Canon Organist Emeritus by the Bishop of Durham.

Lancelot was educated at St Paul's Cathedral School and Ardingly College. At 16 he was the youngest of his generation to attain the Fellowship of the Royal College of Organists. He went up to King's College, Cambridge, where he was Organ Scholar from 1971-74. Lancelot spent the next ten years as Sub-Organist of Winchester Cathedral prior to his move to Durham.

Lancelot's time at Durham Cathedral was a period of expansion: in 1997 he founded Durham Cathedral Consort of Singers, a Cathedral voluntary choir made up of singers from the town and the University. The Consort quickly gained a reputation as one of the leading chamber choirs in the region. The Cathedral Choir itself was expanded with the introduction of girl choristers, in addition to the boys. The girl and boy choristers usually sing separately, but have an equal workload and parity of status.