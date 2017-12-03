Too Close to TouchFormed 2012
Too Close to Touch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92186754-6906-4f31-b98d-1a5d70ceed6c
Too Close to Touch Tracks
Sort by
Before I Cave In
Too Close to Touch
Before I Cave In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave You Lonely
Too Close to Touch
Leave You Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I Wish I Could Forget
Too Close to Touch
What I Wish I Could Forget
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist