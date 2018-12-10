William T. StrombergBorn 23 May 1964
William T. Stromberg
1964-05-23
Mississippi Suite (Huckleberry Finn)
Ferde Grofé
Mississippi Suite (Huckleberry Finn)
Moby Dick (1956) - The Great White Whale
Philip Sainton
Moby Dick (1956) - The Great White Whale
House Of Frankenstein (1944) "Titles"
Hans Salter, Moscow Symphony Orchestra & William T. Stromberg
House Of Frankenstein (1944) "Titles"
Son of Frankenstein (1939) "Main Titles", Death of Ygor
Frank Skinner, Moscow Symphony Orchestra & William T. Stromberg
Son of Frankenstein (1939) "Main Titles", Death of Ygor
The Adventures of Robin Hood (Original Theatrical Trailer Music)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Adventures of Robin Hood (Original Theatrical Trailer Music)
The Adventures of Robin Hood: Flirt-Feast-Poor People's Feast-Gold
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Adventures of Robin Hood: Flirt-Feast-Poor People's Feast-Gold
A Stolen Life (1946): "Main Title" / "Finale"
Max Steiner
A Stolen Life (1946): "Main Title" / "Finale"
King Kong: Main title
Max Steiner
King Kong: Main title
The Stand In (Hollywood Suite)
Ferde Grofé
The Stand In (Hollywood Suite)
The Sea Hawk (1940) Thorpe Enters the Castle - Duel
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Sea Hawk (1940) Thorpe Enters the Castle - Duel
The Wolf Man (1941) - Universal fanfare; Titles
Charles Previn
The Wolf Man (1941) - Universal fanfare; Titles
"The Treasure Of The Sierra Madre" (1948) - "Main Title", "Attack On The Train", "Windstorm", "Alternative Finale"
Max Steiner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"King Kong" (1933), Main Title - It was Beauty Killed The Beast
Max Steiner
"King Kong" (1933), Main Title - It was Beauty Killed The Beast
Son of Frankenstein (1939) - Monster's Rampage & Finale
Frank Skinner
Son of Frankenstein (1939) - Monster's Rampage & Finale
The Adventures of Robin Hood (excerpts)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Adventures of Robin Hood (excerpts)
Love Scene from Robin Hood
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Love Scene from Robin Hood
David Copperfield (1969) - Main Theme
Malcolm Arnold
David Copperfield (1969) - Main Theme
The Prince and the Pauper (1937) - End Title
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Prince and the Pauper (1937) - End Title
The Prince and the Pauper (1937) - The Prince
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Prince and the Pauper (1937) - The Prince
King Kong (Entrance of Kong; The Sailors; Stegosaurus; Kong escapes)
Max Steiner
King Kong (Entrance of Kong; The Sailors; Stegosaurus; Kong escapes)
White Heat Suite
Max Steiner
White Heat Suite
Title sequence and Romance from "The Beast with 5 Fingers"
Moscow Symphony Orchestra
Title sequence and Romance from "The Beast with 5 Fingers"
Music from THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD (1938)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Music from THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD (1938)
THE MALTESE FALCON (1941): Titles
Adolph Deutsch
THE MALTESE FALCON (1941): Titles
Hudson River Suite
Ferde Grofé
Hudson River Suite
Grand Canyon suite: On the trail
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon suite: On the trail
THE LOST PATROL (1934): Main Title
Max Steiner
THE LOST PATROL (1934): Main Title
The Adventures of Robin Hood - Main Title
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Adventures of Robin Hood - Main Title
Beau Geste - Music from the film: extracts
Alfred Newman
Beau Geste - Music from the film: extracts
Esmeralda Walks Up Steps
Alan Menken
Esmeralda Walks Up Steps
Frank Skinner/Hans Salter - The Wolf Man main title/The Kill (extracts)
William T. Stromberg & Moscow S O
Frank Skinner/Hans Salter - The Wolf Man main title/The Kill (extracts)
Son of Frankenstein - Main Title
William T. Stromberg
Son of Frankenstein - Main Title
