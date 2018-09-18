Igor MarkevitchConductor. Born 27 July 1912. Died 7 March 1983
Igor Markevitch
1912-07-27
Igor Markevitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Igor Borisovitch Markevitch (Russian: Игорь Борисович Маркевич, Igor Borisovich Markevich, Ukrainian: Ігор Борисович Маркевич, Ihor Borysovych Markevych; July 27, 1912 – March 7, 1983) was a Russian composer and conductor who studied and worked in Paris, was naturalized Italian in 1947 and French in 1982. He was commissioned in 1929 for a piano concerto by impresario Serge Diaghilev of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo.
Markevitch settled in Italy during World War II, becoming a citizen. After the war, he moved to Switzerland. He had an international conducting career from there. He was married twice and had three sons and two daughters.
Igor Markevitch Tracks
Menuet; Farandole (L'Arlésienne Suite No 2)
Georges Bizet
Psalm 129
Lili Boulanger
Psaume 129
Lili Boulanger
Russian Easter Festival Overture
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Kyrie (St Cecilia Mass)
Czech Philharmonic Chorus And Orchestra & Igor Markevitch
Pie Jesu Vers For Mezzo-Soprano, Organ And Orchestra
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 129
Lili Boulanger
La muette de Portici (Overture)
Daniel‐François‐Esprit Auber
Psalm 24
Lili Boulanger
Pie Jesu
Lili Boulanger
Tanzwalzer
Ferruccio Busoni
Carmen: Prelude to Act I
Georges Bizet
Capriccio espagnol, Op.34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor, Op.21
Frédéric Chopin
Nights in the Gardens of Spain
Manuel de Falla
España
Emmanuel Chabrier
A Life For The Tsar - Finale
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Zur Namensfeier Overture, Op.115
Ludwig van Beethoven
Russian Easter Festival Overture, Op 36
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
The Elephant (The Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
L'envoi d'lcare - lcarte se fait fixer des ailles
Kolja Lessing, Raphael Haeger, Franzl Lang, Christopher Lyndon‐Gee, Igor Markevitch & Jens Gagelmann
Nights in the gardens of Spain for piano and orchestra
Manuel de Falla
St Cecilia Mass
Charles‐François Gounod
Damnation of Faust: scenes 18 & 19
Hector Berlioz
Carmen Suite No 1
Georges Bizet
Psalm 24 for chorus, organ and orchestra
Elisabeth Brasseur Chorale, Lamoureux Concerts Orchestra, Lili Boulanger & Igor Markevitch
Mass in C major, K 317, 'Coronation'
Elizabeth Brasseur Choir, Maria Stader, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Oralia Dominguez, Ernst Haefliger, Michel Roux, Orchestre Lamoureux & Igor Markevitch
Cantique d'amour for orchestra
Igor Markevitch
