Chubby Checker (birth name Ernest Evans; October 3, 1941) is an American rock 'n roll singer and dancer. He is widely known for popularising many dance styles including the twist dance style, with his 1960 hit cover of Hank Ballard & The Midnighters' R&B hit "The Twist" and the Pony with hit "Pony Time". In September 2008, "The Twist" topped Billboard's list of the most popular singles to have appeared in the Hot 100 since its debut in 1958, an honor it maintained for an August 2013 update of the list. He also popularized the "Limbo Rock" and its trademark limbo dance, as well as various dance styles such as The Fly.
Chubby tells Steve Wright why he thinks he was the 20th century's most influential singer
Chubby Checker: "I compare myself to the men who invented the lightbulb and telephone"
