Tariq Devega (born July 26, 1990), better known by the stage name ASAP Nast (stylized as A$AP Nast), is an American model, hip hop recording artist and songwriter from Harlem, New York. Nast is best known as a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, along with fellow Harlem-based rappers A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg. As part of A$AP Mob, they released their first project as a group, a mixtape titled Lord$ Never Worry in 2012. His breakout song, "Trillmatic" featuring Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man was released on December 4, 2013.