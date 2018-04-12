A$AP NastBorn 1990
A$AP Nast
1990
A$AP Nast Biography (Wikipedia)
Tariq Devega (born July 26, 1990), better known by the stage name ASAP Nast (stylized as A$AP Nast), is an American model, hip hop recording artist and songwriter from Harlem, New York. Nast is best known as a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, along with fellow Harlem-based rappers A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg. As part of A$AP Mob, they released their first project as a group, a mixtape titled Lord$ Never Worry in 2012. His breakout song, "Trillmatic" featuring Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man was released on December 4, 2013.
A$AP Nast Tracks
Ladies Hit Squad (feat. D Double E & A$AP Nast)
Skepta
Put That On My Set (feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, Yung Lord & Skepta)
A$AP Mob
Trillmatic (feat. Method Man & A$AP Nast)
A$AP Mob
Playlists featuring A$AP Nast
