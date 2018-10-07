Niteflyte70s disco group
Niteflyte
Niteflyte Biography (Wikipedia)
Niteflyte was an American funk group, whose main members were Howard Johnson and Sandy Torano. They released an album on Ariola Records in 1979, which peaked at #59 on the Billboard Soul Albums chart, and a single, "If You Want It", which hit #37 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
A second album followed in 1981 on Ariola, but they remain one-hit wonders.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Niteflyte Tracks
If You Want It
Niteflyte
If You Want It
If You Want It
Last played on
Niteflyte Links
Similar Artists
