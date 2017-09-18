Deacon JonesBorn 12 December 1943. Died 6 July 2017
Deacon Jones
1943-12-12
Deacon Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Melvyn "Deacon" Jones (December 12, 1943 – July 6, 2017) was an organist and founding member of Baby Huey & the Babysitters.
Deacon Jones Tracks
After Hours
Walter Trout
After Hours
After Hours
