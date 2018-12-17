Lauren Ashley Daigle (born September 9, 1991) is an American contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter from Lafayette, Louisiana. Daigle is signed to the Centricity Music label. Her first full-length album, How Can It Be, was released in April 2015 and went on to achieve Platinum Record status. Daigle was awarded the New Artist of the Year title at the 2015 GMA Dove Awards, with her single "How Can It Be" winning the Song of the Year. The next year, she went on to win Dove Awards for Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Best Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year, with her single "Trust in You." Daigle's album How Can It Be was nominated for a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album; her single "Trust in You" was nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. "You Say" was nominated for the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.