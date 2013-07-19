Trixie WhitleyDaughter of Chris Whitley, singer songwriter. Born 24 June 1987
Trixie Whitley
1987-06-24
Trixie Whitley Biography (Wikipedia)
Trixie Whitley (born June 24, 1987 in Ghent, Belgium) is a Belgian American multi-instrumentalist. As the daughter of singer-songwriter Chris Whitley, she began her musical career playing with her father, and recording on several of his albums. Whitley has released three solo EPs, is a member of Black Dub, and was the vocalist on their self-titled debut album.
Trixie Whitley Tracks
Breathe You In My Dreams (Live In Session)
Trixie Whitley
Breathe You In My Dreams (Live In Session)
Breathe You In My Dreams (Live In Session)
Need Your Love (Live In Session)
Trixie Whitley
Need Your Love (Live In Session)
Need Your Love (Live In Session)
Breathe You (Live In Session)
Trixie Whitley
Breathe You (Live In Session)
Breathe You (Live In Session)
Need Your Love
Trixie Whitley
Need Your Love
Need Your Love
