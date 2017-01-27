Cornershop Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornershop are a British indie rock band best known for their 1997 UK number-one single "Brimful of Asha". The band was formed in 1991 by Wolverhampton-born Tjinder Singh (singer, songwriter, and guitar), his brother Avtar Singh (bass guitar, vocals), David Chambers (drums) and Ben Ayres (guitar, keyboards, and tamboura), the first three having previously been members of Preston-based band General Havoc, who released one single (the "Fast Jaspal EP") in 1991. The band name originated from a stereotype referring to British Asians often owning corner shops. Their music is a fusion of Indian music, indie rock, alternative and electronic dance music. They were associated with the Britpop movement of the Nineties.
Contributor Nadia talks about how Cornershop didn't fit the usual template for Asian culture
Cornershop were unusual...
