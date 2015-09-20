Art FowlerBorn 1902. Died 4 April 1953
Art "Dustbowl" Fowler (1902 – April 4, 1953) was an American actor and musician known as "The Wizard of the Ukulele". He played tenor ukulele accompanied by a gentle croon. Among his hits are "No Wonder She's a Blushing Bride", "Crazy Words, Crazy Tune" and "Just A Bird's Eye View of my Old Kentucky Home".
From Oklahoma, Fowler took up ukulele around 1922, playing professionally from 1925 with his first professional performance at the Metropolitan Picture House in Los Angeles. He went on to tour internationally and in 1927 he travelled to England for a series of performances after being discovered by Gerald Samson while performing in New York City.
