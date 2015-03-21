Kareem Rhouila, better known as Stylah, is a South London rapper from Greenwich, SE7. He has described himself as a black Arab, half Omani and half Moroccan. Has been missing since 2011 with no trace. After being interested in music for some time, he decided to pursue music seriously. His first offering, 2004's Prince of Thieves which he single-handedly sold 9000 copies of on the streets of London and other cities sprung one single called Warfare Part II featuring Serious.

Prince of Thieves caused a huge buzz for Stylah. He was soon recruited as the final piece of the jigsaw for London-based underground hip-hop group, the Poisonous Poets which consists of Lowkey, Tony D, Therapist, Doc Brown, Reveal, DJ Snips and Stylah. He is also a member of the international Catch 22 network started by Kool G Rap which includes Immortal Technique, Ruff Ryders producer Elite, Scram Jones, Lowkey, DJ Snips and many more.

Stylah released the mixtape Crash Course with DJ Snips in 2006 and took the same approach as his first CD by selling it straight to the streets with his Street Team including distributor D Raw. This CD is also on sale in HMV and Virgin Megastores. With this mixtape, Stylah has toured up and down the country many times doing shows and promoting his CD. It has had many reviews that have outlined Stylah's ability to better the original songs that he features on. Quotes can be seen on Stylah's Myspace