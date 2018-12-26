Jukka Tiensuu (born 30 August 1948 in Helsinki) is a Finnish contemporary classical composer, harpsichordist, pianist and conductor.

His repertoire as musician ranges from baroque music to John Cage and free improvisation and he has given master classes in baroque performance practice and free improvisation.

He has also composed electroacoustic music as well as works for jazz ensemble, baroque music ensemble, large orchestra, ensemble or solo instruments, such as the Finnish instrument kantele.

Tiensuu's works have been performed by the Arditti Quartet, Kari Kriikku, Ensemble Intercontemporain and Jukka-Pekka Saraste, among others. He has also worked at IRCAM.

Jukka Tiensuu studied in Freiburg, Helsinki, and New York City.