The Dixie Cups
The Dixie Cups
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04g5qlp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91fc56fe-ac9a-4d35-8cdc-34eb72fa59bb
The Dixie Cups Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dixie Cups are an American pop music girl group of the 1960s. They are best known for a string of hits including their 1964 million-selling record "Chapel of Love", "People Say", and "Iko Iko".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dixie Cups Tracks
Sort by
Chapel Of Love
The Dixie Cups
Chapel Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kmxsz.jpglink
Chapel Of Love
Last played on
Iko Iko
The Dixie Cups
Iko Iko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5qlp.jpglink
Iko Iko
Last played on
Two Way Poc A Way
The Dixie Cups
Two Way Poc A Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5qlp.jpglink
Two Way Poc A Way
Last played on
Chapel of Love
Barry/Greenwich/Spector & The Dixie Cups
Chapel of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5qlp.jpglink
Chapel of Love
Composer
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Dixie Cups
The Dixie Cups Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist