Fanfarlo
Formed 2006
Fanfarlo
2006
Fanfarlo Biography (Wikipedia)
Fanfarlo are a London-based indie/alternative band formed in 2006 by Swedish musician Simon Balthazar. They fuse elements of folk, indie rock and post-punk using eclectic instrumentation including trumpet, violin, mandolin, musical saw, clarinet and saxophone. Since their formation they have released three studio albums and one EP.
Fanfarlo Tracks
You Are One Of The Few Outsiders Who Really Understands Us
Drowning Men (6 Music Session, 03 Mar 2009)
Harold T Wilkins (6 Music Session, 03 Mar 2009)
Fire Escape (6 Music Session, 03 Mar 2009)
Fire Escape
Fire Escape
Harold T Wilkins
Harold T Wilkins
Talking Backwards - 6 Music session 23/02/2007
You Are One of the Few Outsiders ... - 6 Music session 23/02/2007
DECONSTRUCTION
DECONSTRUCTION
Cell Song
Cell Song
Painting With Life
Painting With Life
Landlocked
Landlocked
The Sea
The Sea
A Distance
A Distance
Everything Turns
Everything Turns
The Walls Are Coming Down
The Walls Are Coming Down
Fire Escape (Marc Riley session 23.02.2007)
Fire Escape (Marc Riley session 23.02.2007)
I'm A Pilot
I'm A Pilot
Luna
Luna
Feathers
Feathers
Replicate
Replicate
Tightrope
Tightrope
Shiny Things
Shiny Things
