Mark Oliver Everett (born April 10, 1963) is the American lead singer, songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist and sometime drummer of the rock band Eels. Also known as "E", he is known for writing songs tackling subjects such as death, loneliness, divorce, childhood innocence, depression, and unrequited love.

