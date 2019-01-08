Sananda Francesco Maitreya (born Terence Trent Howard, March 15, 1962), better known by his former stage name Terence Trent D'Arby, is an American singer and songwriter who came to fame with his debut studio album, Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby, released in July 1987, which included the singles "If You Let Me Stay", "Wishing Well", "Dance Little Sister" and "Sign Your Name".