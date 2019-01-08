TTDNow known as Sananda Maitreya. Born 15 March 1962
TTD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqst2.jpg
1962-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91f603ca-b126-42a2-9c29-820ca687347c
TTD Biography (Wikipedia)
Sananda Francesco Maitreya (born Terence Trent Howard, March 15, 1962), better known by his former stage name Terence Trent D'Arby, is an American singer and songwriter who came to fame with his debut studio album, Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby, released in July 1987, which included the singles "If You Let Me Stay", "Wishing Well", "Dance Little Sister" and "Sign Your Name".
TTD Tracks
Let Her Down Easy
Let Her Down Easy
If You Let Me Stay
If You Let Me Stay
Sign Your Name
Sign Your Name
Wishing Well
Wishing Well
Dance Little Sister
Dance Little Sister
TTD Links
