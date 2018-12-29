Johnny CymbalBorn 3 February 1945. Died 16 March 1993
Johnny Cymbal
1945-02-03
Johnny Cymbal Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Cymbal (born John Hendry Blair; February 3, 1945 – March 16, 1993) was a Scottish-born American songwriter, singer, and record producer who had numerous hit records, including his signature song, "Mr. Bass Man".
Johnny Cymbal Tracks
Mr Bass Man
Johnny Cymbal
Mr Bass Man
Mr Bass Man
Last played on
Mr Bassman
Johnny Cymbal
Mr Bassman
Mr Bassman
Last played on
Robinson Crusoe On Mars
Johnny Cymbal
Robinson Crusoe On Mars
Robinson Crusoe On Mars
Last played on
Sacred Lovers Vow
Johnny Cymbal
Sacred Lovers Vow
Sacred Lovers Vow
Last played on
Mister Bass Man
Johnny Cymbal
Mister Bass Man
Johnny Cymbal Links
