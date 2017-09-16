Deborah Anne Dyer (born 3 August 1967), known by the stage name Skin, is an English singer, songwriter, electronic music DJ, and occasional model. As Deborah Dyer, Skin studied Interior Design at Teesside University in Middlesbrough, from which she later received an honorary degree. She is best known as the lead vocalist of English rock band Skunk Anansie, a band often grouped as part of the Britrock movement in the UK and gained attention for her powerful, wide-ranging voice and trademark bald look. Mavis Bayton, author of Frock Rock, an academic book about women musicians in Britain, says that "women like Skin, Natacha Atlas, Yolanda Charles, Mary Genis, and Debbie Smith are now acting as crucial role models for future generations of black women." In 2015, she joined the judging panel of the Italian version of the talent show The X Factor for one season.