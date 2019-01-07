Ugly Kid JoeFormed 1989
Ugly Kid Joe
1989
Ugly Kid Joe Biography (Wikipedia)
Ugly Kid Joe is an American rock band from Isla Vista, California, formed in 1987. The band's name spoofs that of another band, Pretty Boy Floyd. Ugly Kid Joe's sound includes a range of styles, including rock, hard rock, funk metal and heavy metal.
To date, Ugly Kid Joe have released four full-length albums, two compilation albums and two EPs. Their best selling records are As Ugly as They Wanna Be (1991) and America's Least Wanted (1992), which were both certified double platinum by the RIAA; the former is notable for being the first EP to go platinum. The band broke up in 1997, but announced a reunion in 2010.
Ugly Kid Joe Tracks
Everything About You
Ugly Kid Joe
Everything About You
Everything About You
Cat's In The Cradle
Ugly Kid Joe
Cat's In The Cradle
Cat's In The Cradle
Busy Bee
Ugly Kid Joe
Busy Bee
Busy Bee
