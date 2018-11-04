Freddy GardnerSaxophonist. Born 23 December 1910. Died 26 July 1950
Frederick James Gardner (23 December 1910 – 26 July 1950) was a British jazz and dance band musician during the 1930s and 1940s.
I'm In The Mood For Love
I Only Have Eyes For You
These Foolish Things
The Dipsy Doodle
Smoke Gets In Your eyes
Rambling In C
Body And Soul
I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU
Ain't Misbehavin'
The Japanese Sandman
Stardust
Roses Of Picardy
