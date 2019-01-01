Helena Espvall
Helena Espvall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91f132bf-6b05-400f-903c-2179f87bbbd5
Helena Espvall Biography (Wikipedia)
Helena Espvall is a Swedish-American musician noted for her participation in the post-millennial psychedelic folk and free improv scenes. Her primary instruments are cello, guitar and voice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helena Espvall Tracks
Sort by
Helena Espvall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist