Irene HigginbothamBorn 11 June 1918. Died 27 August 1988
Irene Higginbotham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91f0d70c-143b-47f3-bb81-3159d7ce0282
Irene Higginbotham Biography (Wikipedia)
Irene Higginbotham (June 11, 1918 – August 27, 1988) was an American songwriter and concert pianist. She is best known for co-writing the Billie Holiday song "Good Morning Heartache" (1946).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Irene Higginbotham Tracks
Sort by
Good Morning Heartache
Irene Higginbotham
Good Morning Heartache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cdzv3.jpglink
Good Morning Heartache
Orchestra
Last played on
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
Irene Higginbotham
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
Last played on
Back to artist