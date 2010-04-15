C-Mon & KypskiFormed 2000
C-Mon & Kypski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91edc409-8a9b-4d31-b51e-b9b28d87fe68
C-Mon & Kypski Biography (Wikipedia)
C-mon & Kypski is a Dutch musical group from Utrecht. The band consists of four members: Thomas Elbers alias Kypski discjockey, producer), Simon Akkermans alias C-Mon (dj, producer), Daniel Rose ((bass) guitar) and Jori Collignon (keyboardist).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
C-Mon & Kypski Tracks
Sort by
Burning Hot (Boemklatsch Remix)
C-Mon & Kypski
Burning Hot (Boemklatsch Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Hot (Boemklatsch Remix)
Last played on
C-Mon & Kypski Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist