Moshe AtzmonConductor. Born 30 July 1931
Moshe Atzmon
1931-07-30
Moshe Atzmon Biography (Wikipedia)
Moshe Atzmon (Hebrew: משה עצמון, born 30 July 1931) is an Israeli conductor.
He was born Móse Grószberger in Budapest, and at the age of thirteen he emigrated with his family to Tel Aviv, Israel. He started his musical career on the horn before going to London for further studies in conducting.
He has won several conducting prizes and held many positions with major orchestras. He was chief conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from 1967-71 and the Basel Symphony Orchestra from 1972-86. He was chief conductor of orchestras in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Rennes and of the Dortmunder Philharmoniker.
Moshe Atzmon Tracks
Grand Fantasia Triumfal [Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem]
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Scherzo - Concerto Symphonique No 4
LITOLFF, Moshe Atzmon, Cristina Ortiz & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Orchestral Suite No 2, 'The Legend of Ohrid'
Stevan Hristic, North German Radio Phil. Orchestra & Moshe Atzmon
Warsaw Concerto
Richard Addinsell
Symphonic Reel
NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Jakov Gotovac & Moshe Atzmon
Warsaw Concerto
Richard Addinsell
