Rebecca Foon, also credited as Beckie Foon, is a Canadian cellist, vocalist, and composer from Montreal, Quebec. Foon currently records under the alias Saltland and is a member and co-founder of the Juno Award-winning modern chamber ensemble Esmerine. She has also been a member of several groups associated with the post rock, experimental and chamber music scene of Montreal and New York City, including Set Fire to Flames, A Silver Mt. Zion, Colin Stetson’s Gorecki Symphony of Sorrow ensemble and the instrumental string/piano/accordion-based trio Fifths of Seven. Esmerine's Turkish folk influenced album Dalmak, released in 2013, was awarded the Juno Award for Instrumental Album of the Year in 2014. In 2013 she released her first Saltland album, which Exclaim.ca called "a captivating combination of genres from dream pop to chamber music to ambient and shoegaze."