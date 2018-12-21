Eli "Paperboy" ReedBorn 1982
Eli "Paperboy" Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Eli "Paperboy" Reed (born 1982 as Eli Husock) is an American singer and songwriter. After graduating from Brookline [Massachusetts] High School in 2002 he moved to Clarksdale, Mississippi and immersed himself in the juke joint culture of the Deep South. After spending a year in Clarksdale he enrolled at The University of Chicago to study sociology. While in Chicago he hosted a radio show called "We Got More Soul" on the college station WHPK and played organ and piano in the South Side Chicago church of the famed Soul/Gospel singer Mitty Collier. After one year of study in Chicago he returned home to Boston to focus on music, recording his first album Sings Walkin' & Talkin' & Other Smash Hits!
The local success of that album and his frenzied live show brought him to the attention of Somerville, Massachusetts based record label, Q Division Records. He recorded his first album of original material, Roll With You, in late 2007 with Q Division producer Ed Valauskas at the helm. That album was released in 2008 and the next two years saw Reed garner a national and international following. His success overseas in particular sparked his signing to Virgin before later switching to their parent label Capitol Records in 2009.
Eli "Paperboy" Reed Tracks
Sort by