Sonic Animation (stylised as sonicanimation) are an Australian dance, techno musical group which were formed by Adrian Cartwright on keyboards, drums and programming and Rupert Keiller on lead vocals and programming in 1994. They have released five studio albums, Silence Is Deafening (May 1997), Orchid for the Afterworld (October 1999), Reality by Deception (2002), Defective Perspective (2004) and Once More from the Bottom (8 March 2013). Their highest charting single, "Love Lies Bleeding" (1999), reached the top 50 on the ARIA Singles Chart. Both Orchid for the Afterworld and Reality by Deception peaked in the top 50 of the related albums chart. The group disbanded in 2006 and then reformed in 2011.