Sonic AnimationFormed 1994
Sonic Animation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91e6111b-7724-4d7d-b21a-1baef4f1921a
Sonic Animation Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonic Animation (stylised as sonicanimation) are an Australian dance, techno musical group which were formed by Adrian Cartwright on keyboards, drums and programming and Rupert Keiller on lead vocals and programming in 1994. They have released five studio albums, Silence Is Deafening (May 1997), Orchid for the Afterworld (October 1999), Reality by Deception (2002), Defective Perspective (2004) and Once More from the Bottom (8 March 2013). Their highest charting single, "Love Lies Bleeding" (1999), reached the top 50 on the ARIA Singles Chart. Both Orchid for the Afterworld and Reality by Deception peaked in the top 50 of the related albums chart. The group disbanded in 2006 and then reformed in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonic Animation Tracks
Sort by
Sonic Animation Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist