Aldo Clementi
Born 25 May 1925. Died 3 March 2011
Aldo Clementi
1925-05-25
Aldo Clementi Biography (Wikipedia)
Aldo Clementi (25 May 1925 – 3 March 2011) was an Italian composer.
Aldo Clementi Tracks
Tre Ricercari
Tre Ricercari
Last played on
Berceuse
Berceuse
Last played on
Wiegenlied
Wiegenlied
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Aldo Clementi Links
Similar Artists
