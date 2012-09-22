Sabrina WashingtonBorn 27 October 1978
Sabrina Washington
1978-10-27
Sabrina Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabrina Fredrica Washington (born 27 October 1978) is an English R&B recording artist, songwriter and dancer who rose to fame as the lead singer of the UK girl band Mis-Teeq. With the group Washington achieved a number of Top 10 hits in the UK and across Europe, and also had a Top 40 single in the USA with "Scandalous".
Washington released her debut single "OMG (Oh My Gosh)" on 5 April 2010, and appeared as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2009 and became the winner of Celebrity Scissorhands in 2008. In 2012 she launched her own record label entitled Swash Music.
Sabrina Washington Tracks
Hit It Hard
Hit It Hard
Get Out My House (Donae'o remix)
Get Out My House (Donae'o remix)
OMG (Nytz Remix)
OMG (Nytz Remix)
OMG (Ill Blu Remix)
OMG (Ill Blu Remix)
OMG Chuck Dem Gee (Funky Mix)
OMG Chuck Dem Gee (Funky Mix)
OMG (Ill Blu Target Special)
OMG (Ill Blu Target Special)
OMG (Chuck Dem Gee mix)
OMG (Chuck Dem Gee mix)
Omg
Omg
Oh My God (Ill Blu Remix)
Oh My God (Ill Blu Remix)
Get Out My House
Get Out My House
