Sabrina Fredrica Washington (born 27 October 1978) is an English R&B recording artist, songwriter and dancer who rose to fame as the lead singer of the UK girl band Mis-Teeq. With the group Washington achieved a number of Top 10 hits in the UK and across Europe, and also had a Top 40 single in the USA with "Scandalous".

Washington released her debut single "OMG (Oh My Gosh)" on 5 April 2010, and appeared as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2009 and became the winner of Celebrity Scissorhands in 2008. In 2012 she launched her own record label entitled Swash Music.