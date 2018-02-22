Neil Mackie CBE (born 1946) is a Scottish tenor. During his career as a singer, he was associated with the works of 20th-century composers, particularly Benjamin Britten, and Peter Maxwell Davies. He created the title role in Davies's opera The Martyrdom of St Magnus and Sandy in his The Lighthouse and performed in the world premieres of Davies's Into the Labyrinth, cantata for tenor and chamber orchestra, and The Jacobite Rising. He has also premiered vocal works by Elliott Carter (In Sleep, in Thunder), Hans Werner Henze (Three Auden Songs) and songs by Benjamin Britten.