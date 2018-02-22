Neil MackieBorn 1946
Neil Mackie
1946
Neil Mackie Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Mackie CBE (born 1946) is a Scottish tenor. During his career as a singer, he was associated with the works of 20th-century composers, particularly Benjamin Britten, and Peter Maxwell Davies. He created the title role in Davies's opera The Martyrdom of St Magnus and Sandy in his The Lighthouse and performed in the world premieres of Davies's Into the Labyrinth, cantata for tenor and chamber orchestra, and The Jacobite Rising. He has also premiered vocal works by Elliott Carter (In Sleep, in Thunder), Hans Werner Henze (Three Auden Songs) and songs by Benjamin Britten.
Neil Mackie Tracks
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D 550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Forelle, D 550
Last played on
The Shadow of the Glen, Op 50 (Beginning)
Bernard George Stevens
The Shadow of the Glen, Op 50 (Beginning)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shadow of the Glen, Op 50 (Beginning)
Last played on
Solstice of Light - New Hills and Lochs and Shores
Peter Maxwell Davies
Solstice of Light - New Hills and Lochs and Shores
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Solstice of Light - New Hills and Lochs and Shores
Last played on
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Benjamin Britten
Now sleeps the crimson petal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Last played on
Is she not passing fair
Edward Elgar
Is she not passing fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Is she not passing fair
Last played on
Strange adventure (The Yeomen of the Guard)
Gilbert O’Sullivan
Strange adventure (The Yeomen of the Guard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gz7qt.jpglink
Strange adventure (The Yeomen of the Guard)
Last played on
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D 550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5qh.jpglink
Die Forelle, D 550
Last played on
The Lighthouse - opera
Peter Maxwell Davies
The Lighthouse - opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
The Lighthouse - opera
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej69rz
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-16T01:50:19
16
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed62mb
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-08T01:50:19
8
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egd9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-05T01:50:19
5
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3z5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-21T01:50:19
21
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xp6q
Round House, The
1977-07-25T01:50:19
25
Jul
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 05
Round House, The
