Smallpools
Smallpools Biography (Wikipedia)
Smallpools is a US-based indie pop band that formed in 2013. The band consists of Sean Scanlon (vocals), Mike Kamerman (guitar), and Beau Kuther (drums).
After their debut single "Dreaming" charted at number one on The Hype Machine, Smallpools' self-titled debut EP was released via RCA Records on July 16, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Over & Over
