The Civil WarsFormed 2009. Disbanded 5 August 2014
The Civil Wars
2009
The Civil Wars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Civil Wars were a critically acclaimed American musical duo composed of Joy Williams and John Paul White. Formed in 2008, The Civil Wars won four Grammy Awards prior to their 2014 breakup.
The Civil Wars Tracks
Billie Jean
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Dust To Dust
The Civil Wars
Last played on
The One That Got Away
The Civil Wars
Last played on
From This Valley
The Civil Wars
Last played on
My Father's Father
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Barton Hollow
The Civil Wars
Last played on
I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day
The Civil Wars
Last played on
20 Years
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Poison and Wine
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Sacred Heart
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Billie Jean (Saturday Session Archive)
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Safe & Sound (feat. The Civil Wars)
Taylor Swift
Last played on
Poison and Wine
Civil Wars
Performer
Last played on
I HAD ME A GIRL
The Civil Wars
Last played on
C'est La Mort
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Girl With the Red Balloon
The Civil Wars
Last played on
Billie Jean (Saturday Sessions 2011)
The Civil Wars
Last played on
