Ram Charan is an Indian film actor, producer, dancer, and entrepreneur who works in Telugu cinema. He is one of the highest-paid actors of Tollywood and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2013. Charan is the recipient of several awards, including two Filmfare Awards, two Nandi Awards, two CineMAA Awards, and two Santosham Best Actor Awards.

The son of actor Chiranjeevi and Surekha, Charan made his acting debut in the successful action flick Chirutha (2007), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Charan rose to prominence with a starring role opposite Kajal Aggarwal in S.S. Rajamouli's fantasy film Magadheera (2009), which is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. He won several accolades for this film, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu.

Charan established himself as a leading Tollywood actor with the commercially successful masala films Racha (2012) and Naayak (2013). He continued to star in critical and commercial successes such as the revenge drama Yevadu (2014), family drama Govindudu Andarivadele (2014), action thriller Dhruva (2016), and Sukumar's period film Rangasthalam (2018), which ranks as his highest-grossing release.