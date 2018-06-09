AngerfistDutch hardcore techno producer and DJ Danny Masseling. Born 20 June 1981
Angerfist Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny Masseling (born 20 June 1981), better known by his stage name Angerfist, is a Dutch hardcore producer and DJ.
Aside from his main alias, he also produces for other genres and subgenres under various aliases and is part of the following groups: The Supreme Team (with Outblast, Tha Playah & Evil Activities), Masters Elite (with Catscan and Outblast) and Roland & Sherman (with Outblast).
During live acts, he is accompanied by MC Prozac (Minne Roos).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Angerfist Tracks
Tournament of Tyrants
Tournament of Tyrants
Tournament of Tyrants
Just Like Me (feat. Tha Playah)
Just Like Me (feat. Tha Playah)
Just Like Me (feat. Tha Playah)
Incoming
Incoming
Incoming
Buckle Up & Kill
Buckle Up & Kill
Buckle Up & Kill
Promqueen
Promqueen
Promqueen
Mafia
Mafia
Mafia
Perefect Fury
Perefect Fury
Perefect Fury
Raise Your Fits Again2 (feat. The Mouth Of Madness)
Raise Your Fits Again2 (feat. The Mouth Of Madness)
Retaliate
Retaliate
Retaliate
Voice Of Mayhem
Voice Of Mayhem
Voice Of Mayhem
Criminally Insane
Criminally Insane
Criminally Insane
