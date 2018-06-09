Danny Masseling (born 20 June 1981), better known by his stage name Angerfist, is a Dutch hardcore producer and DJ.

Aside from his main alias, he also produces for other genres and subgenres under various aliases and is part of the following groups: The Supreme Team (with Outblast, Tha Playah & Evil Activities), Masters Elite (with Catscan and Outblast) and Roland & Sherman (with Outblast).

During live acts, he is accompanied by MC Prozac (Minne Roos).