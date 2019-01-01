Jamie Lin WilsonFemale Alt-Country artist, member of The Trishas
Jamie Lin Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91d747dc-52d8-45ac-9af4-f528667cc206
Jamie Lin Wilson Tracks
Sort by
If I Told You
Jamie Lin Wilson
If I Told You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Told You
Last played on
Oklahoma Stars
Jamie Lin Wilson
Oklahoma Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oklahoma Stars
Last played on
Jamie Lin Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist