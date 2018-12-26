Alessandra AmmaraBorn 1972
Alessandra Ammara
1972
Alessandra Ammara Biography
Alessandra Ammara (born Florence, Italy, 1972) is an Italian classical pianist and piano teacher.
Alessandra Ammara Tracks
Une barque sur l'océan (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
La cathedrale engloutie (Preludes Book 1)
Claude Debussy
La cathedrale engloutie from Preludes - book 1
Claude Debussy
