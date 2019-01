Andrew Aversa, known as Zircon, is an American electronic musician, composer and audio technician primarily known for his work featured in video game soundtracks such as Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge Special Edition, Soulcalibur V and Pump It Up.

