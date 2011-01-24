zirconAmerican electronic musician, composer and audio technician. Born 23 June 1987
zircon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91d6dddd-c14a-4058-9625-ad4904310fac
zircon Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Aversa, known as Zircon, is an American electronic musician, composer and audio technician primarily known for his work featured in video game soundtracks such as Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge Special Edition, Soulcalibur V and Pump It Up.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
zircon Tracks
Sort by
Super Mario World Monstrous Turtles
zircon
Super Mario World Monstrous Turtles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
zircon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist