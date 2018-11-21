Princess SlayerActive in UK 2013 - Present. Formed 10 January 2012
Princess Slayer
2012-01-10
Princess Slayer Tracks
Every Deja Vu (Again)
Every Deja Vu (Again)
Trippin on Waves
Trippin on Waves
At the Harbour
At the Harbour
Never Knew
Never Knew
Make It A Memory
Make It A Memory
Passion Alley
Passion Alley
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T01:59:06
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Princess Slayer Links
